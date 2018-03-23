Man who trafficked hundreds of lethal fentanyl doses in Mass., NH gets prison

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to trafficking “hundreds of lethal” fentanyl doses and was sentenced to state prison on Wednesday.

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Luis Baez, age 25, pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court to two counts of trafficking fentanyl.

Judge Timothy Feeley sentenced Baez to three years to three-and-half years in state prison, with two years of probation to serve upon his release. Feeley noted that fentanyl has been identified as being directly responsible for the dramatic increase in fatal overdoses in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“This defendant trafficked hundreds of lethal doses of a drug that is claiming the lives of people across our state,” said Healey. “Working with our law enforcement partners is critical to disrupt these fentanyl trafficking networks and get this deadly drug off our streets.”

Baez was originally arrested in Aug. 2017 in connection with an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking operation they believed was distributing heroin and fentanyl in Lawrence.

