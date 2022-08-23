BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden.

Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18 for sexual servitude and assault and battery on a household or family member.

According to the DA’s office, Brown met the victim on social media and arranged for her to come to Boston. Once she arrived, he put her in a hotel and immediately began posting on websites to solicit customers for sex with her. Brown allegedly made thousands of dollars in profit over several months, and also allegedly beat the girl on several occasions.

“The facts of this case are deeply disturbing. This man is accused of luring a vulnerable teen to a city and state where she knew no one, then sexually exploiting and violently beating her,” Hayden said.

Survivors of human trafficking or those with information on or concerns about human trafficking can call the Polaris Project’s national human trafficking resource center hotline at 888-373-7888 or send a text to “BeFree” (233733). The Boston Police Department Human Trafficking Unit can be reached at 617-343-6533. In Suffolk County, survivors of commercial sexual exploitation of all ages can access services through My Life My Choice at 617-396-7807. Those concerned that a child is being exploited online may report a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.

