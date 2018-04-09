Man who tried to hire hit man to kill dad faces new charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who has already served time in prison for trying to hire a hit man to kill his father is in trouble with the law again, this time for allegedly threatening a woman.

The Republican newspaper reports that 47-year-old John Platten faces a hearing Monday after pleading not guilty last week in Springfield to threatening to commit a crime and violating a restraining order.

Platten was scheduled for arraignment on March 19, but a court psychologist expressed concern about his competency. A judge recommended an evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital and hospital officials found Platten competent for trial.

Platten was convicted in 2000 of trying to hire a hit man to kill his father, Charles Platten, who made an unsuccessful run for Congress in 1992. Charles Platten was unharmed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)