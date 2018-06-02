Man who tried to kill wife pleads guilty to killing daughter

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Brazilian citizen who served time for trying to kill his wife in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to killing his daughter and has been sentenced to life in prison.

Walter DaSilva pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and admitted to killing Bristol Community College student Sabrina DaSilva in New Bedford in July 2016. The slaying came more than a decade after he was convicted of trying to kill her mother.

Walter DaSilva was deported in 1999 and again in 2012.

Prosecutors say he was upset his daughter was dating an older man and she didn’t visit him where he lived in Connecticut on Father’s Day.

Forty-seven-year-old DaSilva will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

The Standard-Times reports DaSilva said: “I believe everything comes from God and everything I’m getting comes from God.”

