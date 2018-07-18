SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who arranged to meet who he thought was a young girl for sex, but who was really an undercover police detective, has been sentenced to prison.

The Bristol Press reports that 38-year-old Charles Stone was sentenced Tuesday to serve just over two years of a 10-year sentence with the remainder suspended, and 10 years of probation. He had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to attempted second-degree sexual assault under the Alford doctrine, meaning he disputed some of the allegations but acknowledged he would likely be convicted at trial.

Authorities say the Plainville man communicated online with a state police detective posing as a preteen girl in November 2016 when he arranged a meeting.

Stone said in court he was “incredibly sorry.”

