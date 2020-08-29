Man who was missing has contacted his family, Dedham police say

Courtesy Dedham Police Department.

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a missing man has been called off after he contacted his family, Dedham police said.

John Maida had last been seen leaving his home on Friday.

Police announced late Sunday night that he is no longer considered missing because he contacted his family.

No additional information was released.

 

 

