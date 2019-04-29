LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine’s state fire marshal’s office says a 75-year-old man who was smoking died after his clothes caught on fire.

The office says Victor Lauze, of Lewiston, died Sunday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was found inside his second-floor apartment with severe burns just after noon. Neighbors had heard his smoke detector going off.

Investigators say there was little damage to the apartment from the fire.

