Public health officials are urging people to be aware of bats in their homes after a man who woke up with a bat on his neck contracted rabies and died in Illinois.

A Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to find the bat on him in mid-August, the Ill. Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

The bat was captured and tested for rabies.

The resident was advised he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but he reportedly declined and about a month later began experiencing symptoms consistent with rabies, including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness, and difficulty speaking.

The man subsequently died, DPH said.

“Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials.”

While cases of human rabies in the United States are rare with only 1 to 3 cases reported each year, rabies exposures are still common with an estimated 60,000 Americans receiving the post-exposure vaccination series each year, DPH said.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death. Without preventive treatment, rabies is typically fatal.

“Sadly, this case underscores the importance of raising public awareness about the risk of rabies exposure in the United States,” said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister. “Rabies infections in people are rare in the United States; however, once symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal, making it vital that an exposed person receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.”

People who suspect they have been bit by a bat are urged to call their doctor or local health department to help determine if they could have been exposed to rabies and if they need preventive treatment.

The bat should not be released so it can be captured by local animal care and control for rabies testing.

