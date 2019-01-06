Man who worked for Maine DOT killed in snowmobile crash

LONG POND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a man has died in the first fatal snowmobile crash of the winter.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says 57-year-old Bryan Sylvester appears to have struck a snowdrift, which caused him to be ejected from his snowmobile in Long Pond, not far from his home on Saturday afternoon.

The department says wardens conducted a search on Saturday and located Sylvester’s body at 7:45 p.m. The department says he had been riding alone and was operating without a helmet when the crash happened.

Sylvester had been an employee of the Maine Department of Transportation. Game wardens were still investigating the crash on Sunday morning.

