EAST BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man whose wife and three children were found dead in the family home earlier this year has been arrested for allegedly causing a disturbance at a local pizza shop.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that according to court documents, Moses Bermudez shouted at staff at the shop near his West Brookfield home Sunday and made sexually suggestive comments to a female employee.

He was released on personal recognizance Monday after not guilty pleas to charges including disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct were entered on his behalf.

He couldn’t be reached for comment.

Bermudez’s wife and children ages 8, 6, and 2, were found slain March 1 while Bermudez was out of state.

No one has been charged with the slayings. A relative has been charged with lying to investigators.

