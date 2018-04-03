Man whose relatives died mysteriously represents himself, says he didn’t kill anyone

CONCORD, N.H. (AP/WHDH) — A Vermont man accused by family members of killing his millionaire grandfather and possibly his mother in an attempt to collect inheritance money represented himself in court Tuesday and said that he didn’t kill anyone.

Nathan Carman appeared in court in Concord for a hearing on Tuesday in response to a lawsuit filed by his aunts.

Carman provided information about firearms, financial documents and other matters. He fired his attorneys earlier this year. A judge warned Carman that he needs a lawyer. Carman said he understood and that he has put his home on the market to pay for one.

Lawyers for Carman’s three aunts asked the court to block Carman from getting a $5-6 million inheritance.

Carman has been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one has been arrested. He also has been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother, Linda Carman, aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She’s presumed dead.

Carman has denied any involvement in either case and called the arguments against him “incoherent.”

