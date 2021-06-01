GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Greenfield man is the sixth and final grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$100,000 a Year for Life” instant game.

While driving on the highway, James Barnes realized he needed gas and decided to take an exit in Gardner to find a gas station.  After fueling up his vehicle, he went across the street to Anthony’s Package Store, where he purchased two instant tickets. 

Both tickets were winners – one for $10 and the other for the $100,000 a Year for Life grand prize. 

Barnes chose the cash option on his grand prize and received a one-time payment of $1.54 million (before taxes).  He plans on buying a house with his winnings.

Anthony’s Package Store will receive a $20,000 bonus for seling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox