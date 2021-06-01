GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Greenfield man is the sixth and final grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$100,000 a Year for Life” instant game.

While driving on the highway, James Barnes realized he needed gas and decided to take an exit in Gardner to find a gas station. After fueling up his vehicle, he went across the street to Anthony’s Package Store, where he purchased two instant tickets.

Both tickets were winners – one for $10 and the other for the $100,000 a Year for Life grand prize.

Barnes chose the cash option on his grand prize and received a one-time payment of $1.54 million (before taxes). He plans on buying a house with his winnings.

Anthony’s Package Store will receive a $20,000 bonus for seling the ticket.

