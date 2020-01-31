Man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on scratch ticket sold in Somerville

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.

Walter Morales chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He purchased his winning ticket at Mid-Nite Convenience, located at 15 Union Square in Somerville. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Three $2 million prizes and four $1 million prizes remain unclaimed in the $10 instant game.

