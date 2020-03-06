Man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket sold in Brimfield

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Southbridge man is the latest grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Joey Davis claimed the $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). He purchased his winning ticket at EZ Mart on Sturbridge Road in Brimfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 56 additional $1 million instant prizes still to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

