Man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket sold in Fall River

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Taunton man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emerald 8s” instant game.

Carlos Chaves chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using his winnings to buy a home.

His winning ticket was purchased at Fall River Gas on Quarry Street in Fall River.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are two $1 million prizes still available in the $5 instant game.

