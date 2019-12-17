Man wins $1M Mass. lotto prize on ticket sold in Hopkinton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Grafton man is the fifth $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “50X Payout” instant game.

Robert Maguire chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket at Country Farm on Cedar Street in Hopkinton.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)