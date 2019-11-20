Man wins $1M on Mass. lotto scratch ticket sold in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Winter Ice” instant game.

Kevin Carr chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a truck.

His winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Mart on Aborn Street in Peabody.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Two additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $5 instant game.

