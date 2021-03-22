Man wins $1M prize on Mass. lottery scratch ticket sold in Framingham

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Framingham man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

David Kuster-Salla received a one-time payment of $1 million (before taxes).

He plans to purchase a house with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at the Nobscot Gulf on Edgell Road in Framingham.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

