(WHDH) — An Idaho man’s recent lottery win shows that good things happen to good people.

Brandon Segin won $200,000 shortly after donating a few dollars to a homeless man.

He told the Idaho Lottery that he doesn’t play the lottery often but decided to buy this winning ticket in the spur of the moment.

Segin played the Juggernaut Jackpot and won the last top prize in the game.

He plans to invest and save his winnings.

