Man with 4 outstanding warrants nabbed at Somerset hotel after leading police on chase

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man with four outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday at a hotel in Somerset after leading Raynham police on a chase earlier this week, officials said.

A criminal complaint was filed Friday in Taunton District Court, charging 32-year-old Kie Hendrix with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to stop/yield, operation of a motor vehicle with a revoked license, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to police.

A Raynham officer patrolling Route 44 on Tuesday night pulled up alongside Hendrix at a red light and observed him turn abruptly in an attempt to hide his face, officials said. He then reportedly drove away from the cruiser and parked at a nearby gas station but did not get out to use the pump.

Police say Hendrix sped off when the officer pulled into the station, prompting a chase that hit speeds of over 60 miles per hour.

Hendrix allegedly drove through multiple red lights and was driving aggressively, at one point forcing another driver to veer off the road.

The pursuit was terminated due to the dangerous speeds and Hendrix was able to evade capture.

Somerset police later tracked Hendrix to a hotel in the town and arrested him on warrants for alleged drug crimes and motor vehicle violations.

Hendrix will be called to court at a later date.

