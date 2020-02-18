Man with ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo on forehead nabbed after police chase

(WHDH) — A man with the words “Crime Pays” tattooed across his forehead was reportedly arrested following a police pursuit in Indiana on Monday morning.

Donald Murray, 38, is facing charges including resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and auto theft, the Terre Haute Police Department told WTWO-TV.

Murray’s arrest comes just weeks after he was featured on an episode of Live PD on A&E. The hit television showed captured video of him leading police on a chase in an attempt to evade capture. He was later tracked down and taken into custody.

Murray was initially ordered held without bail but was released from jail on his recognizance last month.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)