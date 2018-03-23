Man with ‘dork’ tattoo across neck sought by FBI for threats

(WHDH) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding an unusual looking man, who has the word “dork” tattooed across his throat.

According to an FBI Most Wanted poster issued Thursday, Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead made about a 1,000 threatening phone calls to FBI field offices across the United States.

Weatherhead is said to be a transient with ties to Oregon and Nevada.

In addition to the dork tattoo, he has a tattoo on his forehead and other tattoos all over his body.

The FBI says Weatherhead is considered armed and dangerous and a threat to law enforcement.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)