Man with grenade prompts evacuation of Malden Fire Department

MALDEN (WHDH) - The Malden Fire Department was evacuated Thursday morning after a man with a grenade in hand walked into the building.

Officials tell 7News that a man who lives in the neighborhood brought what appeared to be a live grenade into the headquarters and placed it on a desk.

The man told firefighters that he had the grenade from WWII and that he wanted to hand it over to authorities.

The building was immediately evacuated and firefighters called in a state police bomb squad.

After about 30 minutes, crews determined the grenade was not live. Firefighters have since been allowed back into the building.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)