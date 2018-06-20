GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHDH) — A man with a large face tattoo of a gun was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in South Carolina.

Michael Vines, who is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, tossed a fully-loaded S&W .38 caliber revolver into the grass after a recent car wreck in Greenville, police said.

Firefighters allegedly witnessed Vines do this and report it to Greenville police who reportedly recovered a gun from the location.

Vines was charged with driving under a suspended license, driving to fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

