WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife at Webb Memorial State Park in Weymouth Wednesday afternoon, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Weymouth police responded to a 911 call for service at the park on River Street at approximately 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a man with a knife who “appeared to be in distress,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Sami Davis, who was in her car at the time, said she saw police move into the area and then heard two gun shots.

“They rushed in. It was very clear something serious going on,” Davis said.

People who live nearby out for their afternoon walk were left stunned at the incident.

“Super shocked. I would be so shocked. This isn’t an easy area to get to. You have to know that it’s there to go there,” said Renee Freeman, who lives in Weymouth.

“It’s really scary,” said another woman who frequents the park. “We were just running and talking about it, like it will change how if we’re ever running there again. It’s hard to go back to normal after something so scary like that.”

The District Attorney’s Office said an officer began administering first aid to the victim before he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead there several hours later.

Davis said she hopes this can be a reminder that help is out there for those that need it.

“Someone cares. There’s always someone who cares,” she said. “I don’t know that man and I was upset for him. There’s always someone who cares about you.”

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

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