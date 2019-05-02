JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Politics can stink.
That was the message delivered by a traveler to airport inspectors in Alaska who found moose nuggets inside his carry-on bag.
KTOO Public Media reports the man told agents he collects the droppings and likes to present it “for politicians and their bleep policies.”
TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says the discovery didn’t warrant writing a report and the man was sent on his way with the poop.
It’s not known if it was the same person, but a man was seen passing out baggies of moose nuggets at the Capitol on the same day as a protest against the governor’s proposed budget.
View this post on Instagram
Mondays can really stink. After a weekend of relaxation, the first day back at work can be hard to deal with. Here’s a nugget of wisdom to help get you through the day: “Monday is the day where the slate from the previous week is wiped clean; It is a day of new beginnings.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our team at Juneau International Airport (JNU) recently dealt with “nuggets” of a different variety when examining a passenger’s carry-on bag. Upon inspection, a large organic mass turned out to be a bag of moose nuggets (or feces, droppings, excrements, etc.) that the passenger was taking home from their Alaskan adventure. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While TSA has no policies that would prevent you from traveling with a bag of animal poo, we would strongly suggest that you check with your airline on their policies. Several carriers do have rules in place to avoid smelly situations aboard their planes. Besides, having to leave your souvenirs behind would really stink. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travel #traveling #traveltips #aviationlife #Juneau #Alaska #OnlyInAlaska
(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)