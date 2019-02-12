Man with replica gun arrested after violent struggle with Boston police

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man caught with a replica gun was arrested Tuesday after a violent struggle with Boston police officers, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 148 Stanwood St. in Dorchester spotted three people fleeing from the scene and frantically pointing toward a blue minivan that was driving through the area, according to Boston police.

A traffic stop was conducted after the people told police the man in the minivan had just threatened them with a gun.

Although the man initially refused to roll down his window or open his door, police say the officers entered into a violent struggle with him when he lunged for a firearm behind the front passenger seat.

The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun.

Eduardo Varanda, 25, was arrested on charges of failure to submit to a police officer and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

He was found to have no criminal connection to the report of a person stabbed.

