Man with toy gun arrested after standoff with police

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A standoff with a man police believed had a gun has ended at a Connecticut shopping plaza.

Plainville Police Sgt. Mark Connoy says the unnamed suspect was eventually taken into custody after being subdued with beanbag rounds. He says officers discovered the man had a toy gun, not a real weapon.

Connoy says the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for some bumps and bruises from the beanbags.

Police were called Friday at 2 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the Connecticut Commons plaza, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.

When officers arrived, they found the man on a loading dock.

Connoy says the man did not point the plastic gun at the officers, who ultimately took him into custody several hours later.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)