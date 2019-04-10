Man, woman accused of burglarizing Marlborough burn victim’s home

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman accused of burglarizing the Marlborough home of an elderly Vietnam War veteran while he recovered from injuries sustained in a fire are expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Joseph Migliaccio, 35, and Sarah Hampton, 31, both of Sudbury, are facing two counts of breaking and entering a building during the daytime to commit a felony and two counts of larceny from a disabled or elderly person, according to police.

Migliaccio and Hampton are accused of breaking into the Lake Shore home of a 68-year-old veteran who has been in a medically induced coma at Massachusetts General Hospital since suffering severe burns while burning brush on April 2.

“It’s a tough one for us, and that’s why our detectives have been working so hard over the last few days trying to come to an end conclusion to this,” Marlborough Police Sgt. Daniel Campbell said.

The thefts are alleged to have occurred two separate times – April 5 and 7 – and were captured on home surveillance video.

“The video surveillance was very helpful for us,” Campbell said. “That’s really what led the investigation in this direction where we were able to possibly get an identification, and then speaking with other neighboring communities were able to ID one of the suspects.”

Police say that both Hampton and Migliaccio were aware the man who lived at the residence had been injured in a fire and would not be home.

