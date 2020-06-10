Man, woman accused of smashing store window in Boston, stealing items and cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man and woman are facing breaking and entering and felony larceny charges after they allegedly threw a rock through the window of a South End store and made off with several items and cash.

Surveillance video showed a man and woman, later identified as 43-year-old John Precourt, of Boston, and 30-year-old Alelia Whelan, of Wilmington, throwing the rock, reaching inside the store and taking off with several items down Massachusetts Avenue toward Tremont Street, according to police.

Officers found Precourt down the street in possession of a purple jacket that was reported missing from the store. Whelan was found further down the road in possession of a backpack and coat that also belonged to the store.

During the booking process, police said she was also found with illegal narcotics and will face additional charges for possession.

They are both due in Boston Municipal Court, where Precourt will face an additional charge of malicious destruction of property.

