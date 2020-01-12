Man, woman arrested in connection with deadly Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in a fatal stabbing in Fall River on Saturday.

Nathan Silva, 23, of New Bedford, was arrested without incident at a Motel 6 in Seekonk and is being charged with murder, according to the Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office.

Jessica Brophy, 27, of Fall River, was also arrested and is being charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the parking lot of a housing complex on Bay Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday found the victim, identified as Jorge Vieria, 25, of Fall River, injured, authorities said.

Vieria was treated at the scene and sent to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River before he was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Both Silva and Brophy are expected to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court.

