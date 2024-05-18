MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash involving a motorcycle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday night that left a man and a woman dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Elm and Pearl streets around 8:20 p.m. determined that a 2021 Honda Accord was doing a U-turn when the motorcycle crashed into it, according to Manchester police.

The 34-year-old Dunbarton, New Hampshire man who was riding on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital, where hew was pronounced dead. The 38-year-old Dunbarton, New Hampshire woman who was riding as a passenger was declared dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The cause and totality of the crash are still under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. If you have any information regarding this crash, please call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.

