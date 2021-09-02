DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man and a Fall River woman are facing charges after state police say they found illegal drugs and a firearm in their SUV late Monday night.

Troopers patrolling Route 6 in Dartmouth said they noticed what appeared to be a drug deal in the parking lot of a hotel around 11 p.m. then watched the driver erratically leave and reenter the lot before pulling them over, according to state police.

During the investigation, the driver, 36-year-old Guillermo Santana, and his passenger, 31-year-old Vanessa Bruno, began moving bags around the vehicle and reaching for items as officers say they grew increasingly nervous.

Upon learning his license was expired, troopers ordered Santana out of the SUV but he resisted and a struggle resulted. Officers said he made to grab for a black fanny pack and his waistband before they fired a Taser at him.

Santana was able to flee the area on foot while Bruno was moving items around inside the car.

Santana later pulled a fully loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun from his pocket and dropped it before he was handcuffed. More than 30 grams of individually packaged crack cocaine and a large amount of cash were found in the fanny pack.

He has been ordered to be held without bail on over a dozen charges.

Bruno is also facing possession and trafficking charges.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries.

