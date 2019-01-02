Man, woman found dead in apartment in South Paris, Maine

PARIS, Maine (AP) — State Police continue to investigate the deaths of a man and woman found in their apartment in South Paris in western Maine.

Investigators say the bodies of Heather Bickford and Dana Hill, both 31, were found dead Tuesday evening. Their children, a 2-month-old and an 8-year-old, were unharmed and placed in the care of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

State police declined to characterize the nature of the deaths. Autopsies began on Wednesday at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Local police were alerted at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday by a man who knew the couple. The apartment is next door to the Market Square Restaurant.

Police say they’ve conducted interviews related to the investigation, and evidence technicians spent the day at the apartment Wednesday.

