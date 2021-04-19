Man, woman hospitalized with serious injuries after being pulled from burning car in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were both rushed to a local hospital Monday night after they were pulled from a burning car in Worcester Monday evening.

Crews arriving to the scene near the intersection of Sunderland Road at Maranda Street around 4:45 p.m. found the car overturned and engulfed in flame in the middle of the roadway, according to a release issued by the police department.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the SUV was traveling on Sunderland Road when the operator lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a tree. The vehicle flipped over and caught on fire, trapping both of its occupants inside.

The crash remains under investigation.

