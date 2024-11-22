WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Worcester on Thursday night that left a man and woman dead, according to police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Brookside Avenue around 6:20 p.m. found a female and a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he later died, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made as of 12 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

