Man working on roof injured in fall from ladder in Nahant

The Nahant Fire Department responded to a home near the intersection of Willow Road and Wharf Street after a man fell from a ladder. (Courtesy Photo)

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man working on his roof in Nahant was taken to the hospital Monday morning after falling off a ladder, fire officials said.

Crews responding to the Rockledge Apartments on Willow Road for a report of a person who had fallen about 8:30 a.m. found an injured man on the first-floor roof of the building, according to Nahant Fire Chief Michael Feinberg.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to reach the 59-year-old man, who was said to be conscious and alert. He was then secured in a rescue basket and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening head and leg injuries.

The man’s name was not made public. No additional details were available.

