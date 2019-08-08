Man wounded in early morning shooting in Dorchester has died

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who was shot in Dorchester early Tuesday morning has died, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 46 Wildwood St. about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

