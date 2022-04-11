CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Revere last week is set to face a judge Monday.

Daniel Cote, 32, of Revere, is slated to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on assault and weapons charges in connection with an incident that occurred on Broadway on Friday night, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to a report of a man acting in a threatening manner encountered Cote, who allegedly opened fire on them as they approached, police said.

Police say Cote suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg when officers returned fire.

“We don’t know what led to his behavior before the officers arrived, but they responded to him acting erratically in the street,” Hayden said. “We will investigate this officer-involved shooting like we do every case, thoroughly.”

Two police officers were also taken to the hospital for emotional distress.

