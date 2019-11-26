Man yells ‘chemical warfare’ while waving towel in hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut hospital’s emergency room was evacuated when a man took a towel out of a backpack and started yelling “chemical warfare.”

Police say the man was acting irrationally when he walked into the Yale New Haven Hospital emergency room at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Rick Fontana, director of the New Haven Office of Emergency Management, says 35 people were evacuated and three — two hospital employees and a police officer — who made contact with the towel were decontaminated as a precaution. No one showed any signs of illness.

The man left the scene and remains at large. He’s about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with glasses, a medium build and short black hair.

Police called it an isolated incident.

A hospital spokeswoman says operations were never interrupted.

