NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday that left a man and a young child hospitalized, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Split Brook Road around 5 p.m. found a man lying in the roadway, according to the Nashua, New Hampshire Fire Department. On-scene crews were also presented a young child who was also involved.

Both were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

The cause remains under investigation.

