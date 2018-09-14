Manafort forfeits luxury homes under plea deal

Manafort was known for his opulent lifestyle; prosecutors at his earlier trial in Virginia detailed elaborate expenses such as a $21,000 watch, a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich leather and more than $6 million worth of real estate paid for in cash.

Manafort’s attorney, Kevin Downing, said his client had agreed to the deal ahead of a second trial in D.C. because he “wanted to make sure that his family was able to remain safe and live a good life.”

It’s not clear what is left for that good life, but presumably the family wasn’t stripped of all earthly goods.

Here’s a look at the property Manafort must forfeit:

THE HAMPTONS ESTATE:

Manafort agreed to surrender his 5,564-square-foot estate in the Hamptons community of Water Mill, a summer playground of the rich and famous. The property valued at more than $7 million features 10 bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to online listings. It also features an in-ground swimming pool and tennis and basketball courts.

THE BROOKLYN BROWNSTONE:

Manafort will also have to give up a brownstone, valued at more than $4 million, which he owns in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the borough.

MANHATTAN APARTMENTS:

He will also have to forfeit a fourth-floor apartment in a building in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, another apartment in Chinatown and a condominium he owns in Trump Tower. An earlier court filing had mentioned surrendering a home in Virginia, but the signed cooperation agreement swapped that address with the Trump Tower condominium.

BANK ACCOUNTS AND LIFE INSURANCE POLICY:

Manafort will also have to give up the money from three of his bank accounts — two at the Federal Savings Bank and one from Capital One — as well as a life insurance policy.