Manafort indicted on criminal charges in NY moments after being sentenced to additional jail time

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WHDH) — Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has been indicted in New York in connection with a mortgage fraud scheme, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Wednesday.

News on Manafort’s indictment came moments after he was sentenced to an additional 3-and-a-half years in jail on conspiracy charges.

Vance’s Office said a Grand Jury returned indictments against Manafort, 69, for a yearlong residential mortgage fraud scheme through which he and others falsified business records to illegally obtain millions of dollars.

Manafort is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment filed on March 7 with residential mortgage fraud in the first degree, attempted residential mortgage fraud in the first degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, and scheme to defraud in the first degree.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” Vance said in a statement. “Following an investigation commenced by our Office in March 2017, a Manhattan grand jury has charged Mr. Manafort with state criminal violations which strike at the heart of New York’s sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market. I thank our prosecutors for their meticulous investigation, which has yielded serious criminal charges for which the defendant has not been held accountable.”

