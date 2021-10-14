BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox manager Alex Cora is slated to announce who will be the starting pitcher for Friday’s ALCS Game 1 against the Astros.

Many fans are questioning whether Chris Sale, the highest earning player on the team, will be chosen for the position.

Sale recently returned from Tommy John Surgery and his post-season run average rose to 45 after after catastrophic inning during ALDS Game 2 against the Rays.

Reliver Tanner Houck picked up sale during ALDS Game 2, pitching a total of 5 innings.

Houck says he is now ready to give it his all in Houston.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. It’ll be fun to go out there and to be with the guys and have fun every day,” Houck said.

Cora said he believes Sale will remain a contributor in the ALDS.

“We feel good about him and he feels good about where he’s at,” Cora said ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

Cora is expected to make the announcement at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

