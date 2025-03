CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The manager of an extensive brothel network was sentenced on Wednesday.

Han Lee, 42, of Cambridge, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleaded guilty to prostitution and money laundering charges.

Lee ran a network of brothels in Cambridge, Watertown, and Virginia.

Officials say two other people also pleaded guilty.

