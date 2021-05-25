Manchester-Boston Regional Airport evacuated following bomb threat

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire was evacuated early Tuesday morning following a bomb threat, officials said.

The terminal building was evacuated as a precaution around midnight as law enforcement, security and K-9 teams conducted a sweep, according to airport officials.

They announced around 1:30 a.m. that employees and passengers were returning to the building and operations were back to normal.

Some passengers were stuck on their planes on the tarmac until they got the all clear.

“We landed and then the pilot send a message there was a bomb threat and that we were gonna wait until security clear the airport, so we wait for an hour and half,” one passenger said.

Another added, “We circled for awhile because everything was shut down and then they allowed us to land and we sat on the tarmac for a long while.”

The passengers added that they had a difficult time getting a ride to their final destinations because no rideshare vehicles or taxis were available.

