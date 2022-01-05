MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport temporarily closed all runways and taxiways Wednesday after a FedEx plane slid while taxiing for departure, officials said.

The FedEx B767 aircraft sustained minor damage to its left-wing following the incident on Taxiway Hotel around 9:30 a.m., according to an airport spokesperson.

There were no reported injuries.

The airport is still open but all runways and taxiways have temporarily closed as crews work to de-ice and sand all surfaces.

Normal operations are expected to resume shortly.

