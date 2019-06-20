Manchester-by-the-Sea officials issue warning after ‘large shark’ sighting

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Manchester-by-the-Sea are warning the public to be on alert after a “large shark” was spotted in the water near House Island.

A resident reported the sighting on Wednesday, according to Interim Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald and Director of Parks and Recreation Cheryl Marshall.

While residents are still permitted to swim in the area, officials are urging the public to use caution.

The Manchester-by-the-Sea Harbormaster’s Office is monitoring the situation.

Anyone who spots what they think could be a shark is asked to contact the harbormaster at 978-526-7832 or the police department at 978-526-1212.

