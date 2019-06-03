Manchester-by-the-Sea police cancel silver alert after elderly woman found

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Manchester-by-the-Sea have canceled a silver alert for a missing elderly woman after she was found in Naples, Maine.

Elinor Shankman, 85, had last been seen leaving Manchester-by-the-Sea around noon and was slated to arrive in Danvers around 1 p.m. but she never made it.

Police say Shankman was found in Naples just before 7:30 p.m.