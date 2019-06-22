Manchester-by-the-Sea police investigating after person found dead on beach

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester-by-the-Sea are investigating after a paddle boarder was found unresponsive on the beach Saturday.

Emergency crews responding to reports of an unresponsive person on the sand next to the Manchester Yacht Club at Tucks Point Manchester Harbor around 7:40 a.m. pronounced the victim dead on arrival, police say.

Manchester police along with the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s office are investigating.

Police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

